Nur Farah Kartini to be laid to rest in Pekan, Pahang

SUNGAI BULOH: Murder victim Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah is expected to be laid to rest in Pekan, Pahang, after her family claims her remains at the hospital here.

Mohd Fariza Amir, 28, Nur Farah Kartini’s brother, informed the media that the exact location of his youngest sister’s funeral will be announced later.

Meanwhile, media personnel began gathering at the Forensic Unit of Sungai Buloh Hospital as early as 8 am to obtain updates related to the case.

Bernama reported that the body of Nur Farah Kartini, 25, who had been missing since July 10 after delivering a rental car to a customer, was discovered in an oil palm plantation area in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor, around 6 pm on Monday.

Subsequently, a 26-year-old man, also a policeman stationed in Perak, was arrested and remanded for seven days until July 22 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.