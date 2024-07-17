RM468.7 million for infrastructure development projects in Sabah’s eight districts - Rafizi

KUALA LUMPUR: Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said that RM468.7 million has been allocated this year for infrastructure development projects in eight districts in Sabah, classified as the poorest in the country, aimed at eradicating hardcore poverty.

He emphasised that these funds are specifically targeted to expedite bridging the infrastructure gap in Tongod, Beluran, Pitas, Kinabatangan, Kota Marudu, Tuaran, Ranau, and Lahad Datu, thereby accelerating economic growth in these districts.

“Additionally, Sabah has received the highest allocation of small projects under RM200,000 through the People’s Facilities Initiative (IKR) by the Ministry of Economy, with nearly 40 per cent of these projects dedicated to the state,” Rafizi said.

“Under the Ministry of Economy’s People’s Income Initiative (IPR), we have also launched and are currently operating modern agricultural farms in Kota Marudu, Keningau, and Kinabatangan,” he said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Rafizi said this in his reply to a query posed by Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) regarding measures taken to combat hardcore poverty in Sabah, particularly in the eight districts ranked as the poorest in Malaysia.

Rafizi added that besides constructing infrastructure to boost economic activities, the ministry also prioritises families categorised as hardcore poor in Sabah by providing additional focus through Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR), Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARa), and other cash assistance programmes.

He said that the People’s Income Initiative (IPR) and Farming Entrepreneur Initiative (INTAN) projects have also been introduced in the state to ensure households achieve a monthly income of RM2,000, thereby stimulating the local economy.

He also said that the highest incidence of hardcore poverty recorded according to the poorest district in Sabah is in Tongod covering 5.9 per cent, Beluran (5 per cent), Pitas (4.8 per cent), Kinabatangan (4.6 per cent), Kota Marudu (4 per cent), Tuaran (2.6 per cent), Ranau (2.4 per cent) and Lahad Datu (2.4 per cent).

“The number of households that fall under the hardcore poverty category in Sabah covers 38 per cent of the total number of households nationwide which is out of 18,445 households. There is a total of 6,937 (hardcore poor households) in Sabah.

Answering Bung’s supplementary question about how poverty is measured in Sabah, Rafizi said the survey method was carried out according to international standards by looking at the minimum expenditure required to meet food calorie requirements and basic needs.