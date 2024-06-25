Official celebrations for Penang Governor’s birthday postponed to July 21-Aug 1

GEORGE TOWN: All official events and celebrations in conjunction with the 75th birthday of Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak this year have been postponed and will only be held from July 21 to Aug 1.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang, who is also the organising chairman of state’s official events, said it because the original dates of the celebrations overlapped the date of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim’s Coronation Ceremony on July 20.

“However, the date of July 13 has been declared as the state’s public holiday in conjunction with the Governor’s birthday,” he said in a statement here today.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.