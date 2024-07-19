OIC condemns Israeli Knesset’s Anti-Palestinian state bill

KUALA LUMPUR: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset’s recent approval of a bill rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state, calling it a continuation of colonial occupation policies and a violation of Palestinian rights.

In a statement released Thursday, the OIC emphasised that this act defies international law and relevant United Nations (UN) resolutions.

The OIC reiterated its unwavering support for a two-state solution and urged the international community to take responsibility in ending the Israeli occupation.

“The organisation called for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region, enabling Palestinians to enjoy their legitimate national rights, including the right to return, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent sovereign state along the borders of June 4, 1967, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,“ the statement read.

In the statement, the OIC also condemned the intrusion of extremist Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which occurred under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

The organisation stressed the need to defend the mosque and restore it to Palestinian sovereignty, considering it an integral part of Palestinian territory occupied in 1967.

The OIC also voiced support for efforts by the State of Palestine to mobilise the international community and activate mechanisms of international justice to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

Furthermore, it condemned Israeli attempts to undermine the status and role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) by attacking its facilities and employees and impeding its activities.

Reaffirming its resolutions from previous summits and ministerial councils, the OIC urged continued collaboration with international actors to halt Israeli military aggression against Palestinians, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

The organisation called on all countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to do so and to support its bid for full membership in the United Nations.