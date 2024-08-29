‘On call’ medical officers can expect good news in budget 2025 - Dzulkefly

SHAH ALAM: Public sector medical officers are expected to receive some good news soon regarding the review of on-call duty allowances, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He stated that the matter was discussed in the recent Cabinet meeting and received positive feedback from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We have received a positive response from the Prime Minister, who is also the Finance Minister and are currently awaiting the amount. A decision has been made, and the answer is yes,“ he said, indicating that the announcement will be made during the tabling of the upcoming Budget 2025.

He was speaking at a press conference following the launch of the MyGenom project at the National Institutes of Health, which was also attended by Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Chang Lih Kang.

On Aug 24, Dzulkefly was reported to have stated that the proposal from the Contract Doctors’ Hartal Group regarding on-call allowances for medical staff would be reviewed and presented to the Prime Minister for consideration.

Regarding the human insulin shortages, Dzulkefly urged the public not to panic, as the ministry is actively working to ensure a sufficient supply of diabetes medication for domestic use.

He assured that no patient would be sent home empty-handed; instead, they would receive the necessary medication based on the assessment by their treating physicians.

“I am personally involved in ensuring our commitment to procure insulin from alternative sources, and the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency will also facilitate a fast track for the new registration of human insulin.

“If any facilities or clinics experience shortages, patients will be promptly redirected to nearby facilities, so there is no need for alarm. We are confident that our doctors will not compromise the safety and health of their patients,“ he stated.