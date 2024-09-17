OP Global: Police to submit three investigation papers to AGC - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will submit three investigation papers related to the ‘Op Global’ operations to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain today.

He explained that two of the papers pertain to investigations under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act in Negeri Sembilan, while the third involves a case under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

During the first phase of the investigation, a total of 10 papers were opened - six in Selangor and four in Negeri Sembilan.

“For the second phase, 23 investigation papers have been opened across four states: Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, and Kuala Lumpur,” he added.

Razarudin also said the police will apply for an extension of the suspects’ remand order to facilitate further investigations.

Razarudin said that in the second phase of the investigation, 16 papers were opened under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 in the Selangor contingent, while two papers were opened under the same section in Negeri Sembilan.

“In Perlis, one investigation paper was opened under Section 427 of the Penal Code. In Kuala Lumpur, one paper was opened under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, along with two papers under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

He also mentioned that the remand extension application involves 155 suspects in Selangor, whose remand period will end tomorrow, and two suspects in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, whose remand expired today.

“The remand of two suspects in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, has been extended from last Sunday until September 21,” he added.

Additionally, the police have recorded statements from 740 individuals, including 30 complainants, 216 witnesses, 392 victims, and 102 suspects.

He stated that the police are actively investigating the case to ensure transparency and fairness, aiming to prevent any injustice or undue persecution of suspects.

He added that two police reports were received yesterday regarding suspected child abuse allegedly committed by members of the same company.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that two viral videos, which had been disseminated and shared widely on social media, were the basis of these reports,” he said.

“Two investigation papers have been opened and are classified under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He also noted that the father of the child featured in one of the viral videos lodged a police report at Kluang police station in Johor yesterday. The father confirmed that the child in the video is his son, although they have been separated since 2021.

Meanwhile, Razarudin revealed that the investigation into Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding (GISB) has uncovered links to organised crime.

“The modus operandi detected involves moving individuals around to evade detection by authorities. Notably, the victims were not housed in a single location; their placements frequently changed, including those we managed to rescue,” he said.

“For instance, twin victims were relocated several times. When we recorded their conversations, they recalled an old welfare home, but we ultimately rescued them from a different location,” he added.

Travel restriction orders have also been issued to GISB in connection with this exploitation case, following allegations of non-transparency in the investigation, he said.