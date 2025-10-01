Beware dark side of skin whitening ‘drip’ treatment

PETALING JAYA: Experts are sounding the alarm over the growing popularity of advertisements touting “intravenous (IV) skin-whitening drips” at beauty spas across Malaysia, citing the lack of regulatory approval and the significant health risks involved.

Beauty parlours are offering such treatments on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Even a branch of a popular medical clinic chain is advertising the treatment on TikTok.

However, aesthetic dermatology expert and founder of a supplements company Dr Lim Ing Kien said while certain IV procedures are allowed under strict medical supervision in clinics or hospitals, the Health Ministry has not approved IV skin-lightening treatments.

“The ministry is adamant about stopping IV skin-lightening drips and will send enforcement teams to crack down on doctors or practitioners offering such treatments.

“Also, based on current peer-reviewed studies, there is no scientific evidence that IV drips can reliably or safely lighten the skin tone.”

Lim said most claims come from anecdotal stories or unverifiable sources, adding that he strongly recommended caution against such “miraculous promises”.

He said the short-term risks of IV whitening drips include allergic reactions, vein inflammation, infections, or even anaphylactic shock, while the long-term risks, though under-researched, raise serious concerns.

These include liver and kidney stress, immune suppression with repeated use of high-dose glutathione, and the potential risk of cancer.

“IV administration delivers substances directly into the bloodstream. The liver and kidneys must work overtime to filter out excess or foreign substances, and high or frequent doses can lead to organ stress or damage over time.”

Lim said unregulated treatments come with additional risks, including incorrect dosing, the use of unapproved substances, and complications that may go untreated if performed by unqualified individuals.

He attributed the proliferation of such skin-lightening treatments to weak enforcement, financial gain, and misinformation since there is a high demand for quick-fix beauty solutions.

Central Dermatology Specialist Clinic consultant dermatologist Dr Teeba Raja echoed Lim’s warning that IV drips for skin lightening, such as those containing glutathione or high-dose vitamin C, are not approved by the Health Ministry or the US Food and Drug Administration.

She too warned that there is limited scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of such treatments for skin lightening, adding that the treatments are prompted by “society’s ideas of what defines beauty”.

“The popularity of skin-lightening treatments often reinforces narrow and unrealistic beauty ideals that equate fair skin with attractiveness. This can contribute to feelings of inadequacy, particularly among younger people who may feel pressured to conform to such standards and sign up for these unapproved treatments.”

Teeba said using sunscreen daily, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, exercising and following a proper skincare routine can make a huge difference.

“For specific concerns, treatments such as chemical peels, skin boosters, or lasers administered by professionals can be safer and more effective options.”

She also emphasised the importance of public education to combat the risks of unproven cosmetic procedures.

“Dermatologists can provide accurate, evidence-based information, guide patients towards using approved products, and encourage treatments performed by professionals holding a letter of credentialling and privileging, which is a certification that allows medical doctors to practise aesthetic medicine.”

She added that collaboration with the Health Ministry to enforce regulations and stop illegal medical practices is also critical.

Lim and Teeba urged the public to consult licensed medical professionals for any cosmetic treatments.

“Skin health is about overall well-being and not just the colour of one’s skin tone. Embracing a balanced lifestyle and avoiding shortcuts will save one from taking life-threatening risks,” said Lim.