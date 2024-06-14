Open to discussing partnerships on English teaching programs - US Ambassador

KOTA KINABALU: The United States is always open to discussing partnerships with Malaysia to implement English teaching programs and other initiatives that can benefit both countries, said US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan.

He said the strong bond between the nations over the years has resulted in numerous successful programs, such as the English Teaching Assistant (ETA) course and other exchange initiatives.

However, Kagan emphasised the importance of truly understanding the needs of the people in both countries and determining what the governments and other parties can do to fulfill these needs effectively.

“It is fair to say a lot of people raise this (english teaching programs) with me but as for now we don’t have a plan yet. What we are trying to do is figure out what people want and what we can do. We have existing programs and a lot of exchange programs.

“We have English programs, premier programs like ETA but that was stopped due to COVID-19 by the request of the Malaysian government. I think we recognize there is interest in that, we want to see what we can do.

“I think the key is that we need to speak candidly with each other about what we want and what we can do. Anything we undertake must be a genuine partnership between our two countries,” he told reporters at the launch of the American Green Corner at the State Library in Tanjung Aru last night.

The launch was officiated by Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif on behalf of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Mohd Arifin highlighted that Sabah has greatly benefited from the US-Malaysia partnership, particularly through English teaching programs. He expressed hope for the revival of the ETA course to assist the younger generation, especially in rural areas, in mastering the language.

“It is highly beneficial for our children in Sabah as we prioritize the development of English, science, and technology. Their expertise as native speakers of the language can greatly assist us in this endeavor. We welcome their involvement wholeheartedly,“ he said.

In addition to English, Mohd Ariffin also expressed a hope for US assistance in fostering interest and knowledge in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) among Sabah’s younger generation through partnership or exchange programs.