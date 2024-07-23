Operation to bring home Malaysians successful, students safe - Saifuddin Nasution

SEPANG: The operation to evacuate 123 Malaysians from Bangladesh via a special flight, under the directive of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was successfully completed today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Wisma Putra and the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka received excellent cooperation from the Bangladeshi government and local authorities throughout the process.

“The government would like to extend its appreciation to the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all related agencies for their cooperation and assistance.

“The operation ran smoothly with the cooperation of government-to-government (G2G) agencies and all parties involved. The proof is that our citizens have arrived back safely,“ he said at a press conference after welcoming the Malaysians returning from Bangladesh at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2.

A total of 123 Malaysians, including 80 students, departed from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on a special AirAsia flight at 11.05 am Bangladesh time and arrived here at 4.56 pm.

Saifuddin Nasution said that Malaysian students in Bangladesh did not participate in the ongoing tensions in the country which were related to domestic issues.

“I asked them if any students were involved in the tensions in Bangladesh, and the answer was no. Were there any casualties or injuries? The answer was also no.

“It’s good that our students understand that the issues are domestic. They know their role as students, and their priority is their safety,“ he said, adding that all Malaysians are safe.

He praised the efficiency of all parties involved in the mission to repatriate Malaysians from Bangladesh despite some constraints such as Internet and telecommunications blockages.

“Internet and telecommunications blockages in Bangladesh did hinder and affect the efforts of the High Commission and the ministry to extend assistance to the affected people.

“Despite these constraints, the High Commission managed to utilise technology such as SMS (short messaging system),“ he said.

Meanwhile, he acknowledged that some Malaysians remained in Bangladesh for various reasons such as education and ongoing work contracts.

“Some Malaysians have chosen to stay in Bangladesh for the time being. This is to avoid disrupting their studies, and some Malaysian workers are bound by their job contracts.

“Others wish to stay with their families, and for all these scenarios, the Malaysian High Commission will continue to fulfill its responsibility and play its role in monitoring their situation,“ he said.

Saifuddin Nasution added that the government would focus on safeguarding the welfare and safety of Malaysians and advised them to remain vigilant.

“I take this opportunity to advise Malaysians choosing to stay to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movements,“ he said.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, the Higher Education Ministry (KPT) will provide psychological support to students and families affected by the tensions in Bangladesh.

“KPT is coming forward with psychologists to assist families and students as psychological communication is different.

“Some visibly appear to be in shock. Situations like this require the role of psychologists for the families and students,“ he said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud were also present to welcome the 123 Malaysians from Bangladesh.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced that the government had decided to bring home Malaysian students in Bangladesh due to the escalating tensions in the country.

The mission involved 15 officers from the Foreign Ministry, the Prime Minister’s Department, and the National Security Council.

Malaysia became the second country after India to evacuate its citizens following protests in Bangladesh that have claimed over 130 lives since mid-July.

Thousands of students in Bangladesh have been demonstrating since July 1 in response to a court decision to reinstate quotas for public sector jobs that were abolished in 2018.

The Bangladeshi government imposed a nationwide curfew last Saturday in response to the escalating violence and demonstrations.

