Police investigate viral road crash in Sungai Petani involving Toyota and Nissan

SUNGAI PETANI: The police have received two reports regarding a road crash involving a Toyota Corolla and a Nissan Grand Livina on Jalan Sekerat near here, which has gone viral on social media since last night.

A viral video of the incident showed a Nissan car, driven by a man in his 30s, being hit by a Toyota Corolla with a man in his 40s at the wheel.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan, in a statement today, stated that the crash was believed to have occurred at about 1.30 pm yesterday.

He said the driver of the Nissan Grand Livina claimed that a Toyota Corolla crashed into his car, causing him to follow the vehicle, but after trailing the Toyota Corolla for about a kilometre, the driver swerved the car and rammed into the right side of his (Nissan) car.

“The driver of the Toyota car then got out of his car and challenged and cursed the driver of the Nissan car before leaving the scene,” he said.

He said the reports were lodged last night by the driver of the Nissan car, while the other, by the mother of the driver of the Toyota Corolla.

The case is being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving and endangering life, and Regulation 10 of the Road Traffic Regulations 1959 for failing to properly control the movement of vehicles, causing an accident. - Bernama