Ops Hormat : Over 13,000 summonses issued

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 13,138 summonses were issued for various offences during Kuala Lumpur Police’s Ops Hormat Undang-undang Jalan Raya road safety operation over a four-day period ending yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said among the offences committed were stopping at yellow boxes, driving without a licence, and modifying vehicle structures or equipment.

He added that the operation involved more than 1,500 police officers and personnel as well as from other enforcement agencies such as Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Road Transport Department and Department of Environment.

“Other offences included fancy registration numbers, no side mirrors, and non-functioning brake lights. Police also arrested 30 individuals and seized three vehicles during the operation,“ he said in a statement today.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa had previously announced that Ops Hormat Undang-undang Jalan Raya would be conducted from June 4 to 15 to improve road safety and enforce traffic regulations in the city.