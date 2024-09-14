Option for Civil Servants only for permanent appointments serving on Dec 1, 2024 - JPA

KUALA LUMPUR: The option for civil servants to choose between the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) or remain with the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) will only be offered to those with permanent appointments who are serving as of Dec 1, 2024.

For those who retire, resign, are terminated, or dismissed before or on Dec 1, 2024, the option will not be available as they will no longer be in service by that date, according to Public Service Circular No. 1 of 2024 issued by the Public Service Department (JPA).

“Permanent employees include those appointed to permanent positions, including those on probation or those on temporary transfer or secondment. The option must be offered at the employee’s substantive grade.

“The option must be made within 40 days from Oct 21, 2024, to Nov 30, 2024,“ it stated.

According to the circular, employees who decline the SSPA offer will remain under the existing service scheme and terms under SSM as Special for the Holder (KUP). However, once they are promoted, adjustments will be made to the equivalent SSPA grade, and the employee will be subject to the service scheme and terms under SSPA.

There are five categories of options listed, including Option for Retained Service Scheme and Option for Upgraded Service Scheme with Entry Qualification of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), involving Service Schemes Merged Into New Service Schemes, Service Schemes Upgraded to SPM Qualified Service Schemes, and Service Schemes Abolished Into Effective Service Schemes.

Other options include Option for Abolished Service Schemes into Effective Service Schemes, Option for Service Schemes Abolished Under SSM, and Option for Employees Retained in Service Schemes Under the 1976 Cabinet Committee and New Remuneration System (SSB) with Abolished Positions.

Additionally, the option must be made unconditionally and as stated in the option form.

An employee is considered to have rejected the SSPA option if they fail to make a choice, make an unclear or conditional choice, object to the choice, amend the choice, or fail to return the option form to the Head of Department without a valid reason by or before Nov 30, 2024.

“The option made by the employee is final, and the employee’s option selection must be recorded in the Government Service Record Book,” the circular added.

Employees who reject the SSPA option or who agree to the SSPA option but have not yet met the conditions of the service scheme under SSPA will remain under the existing service scheme and terms under SSM as KUP.

In addition, employees will be subject to the provisions under SSPA, including the abolition of service schemes, the appointment of the Chief of Service, fixed allowance rates, new and improved benefits, performance evaluations, qualification criteria for Annual Salary Movement (PGT), recognition, training, and the Exit Policy.

Civil servants can obtain more information on the JPA website at https://www.jpa.gov.my/