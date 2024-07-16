Organisations should prioritise positive employee experience - DPM Fadillah

CYBERJAYA: Organisations must increasingly prioritise creating positive employee experience to attract, retain, and empower their talent pool, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said this includes providing opportunities for professional development, promoting work-life balance and fostering a positive workplace culture.

“As such, emphasising diversity and inclusion should become a central aspect of human resources (HR) practices in creating an inclusive workplace that values and leverage diverse perspectives, decision-making and innovation,“ he said in his speech at the HR Management Strategies for Malaysian Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Conference here, today.

According to Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, the future of effective HR practices in Malaysia is likely to be shaped by several key trends and developments.

“With the latest development and adoption of digital tools and technologies such as HR management systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics, HR processes can be enhanced for improved decision-making and employee experience.

“Through the automation of routine tasks, HR professionals can focus on strategic initiatives and optimise talent development,“ he added.

As the pace of change accelerates, Fadillah said continuous learning and development would become more crucial, thus organisations must invest in upskilling and reskilling programmes to ensure their workforce remains competitive and adaptable to new challenges.

“In recent times, I observe that there is a growing need in supporting employee well-being and mental health.

“Towards this end, I urge all organisations to be proactive in implementing initiatives and provide resources to help employees manage stress, achieve work-life balance, and maintain overall well-being,“ he said.

The two-day conference starting today aims to create a dynamic forum for exchanging views and best practices specifically to the needs of SME business leaders.

Organised by IHR Consulting and The Emkay Group, the conference has brought together a variety of participants, including HR experts, practitioners and other relevant stakeholders to design a more effective and dynamic HR management plan.