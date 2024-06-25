Over 13,000 students benefitted from free use of stadium facilities - Hannah

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 13,000 students have benefitted from the free use of stadium facilities for the organisation of sports tournaments at the school level organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and the Stadium Corporation of Malaysia (PSM) since October 2023, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the rental exemption initiative for schools aligns with the ministry’s efforts to popularise the use of sports facilities at the grassroots level.

“Prior to the implementation of this rental exemption initiative, a rental rate of RM3,000 was charged for half-day use of Bukit Jalil National Stadium (SNBJ) and RM5,000 for one-day use. For non-government schools, they have to pay rent of RM4,000 for half-day use and RM8,000 for one-day use.

“However, not all stadiums in Malaysia are under KBS’ supervision. There are stadiums administered by state government, local authority and even private entity. KBS has also held several meetings with local authorities to encourage the implementation of similar initiative,” she said in reply to Datuk Seri Panglima Madius Tangauli (PH-Tuaran) during Question Time.

Hannah said the initiative was open to all schools involving the use of the track and facilities at the National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur Sports City, netball court and lawn ball field at the Bukit Kiara Sports Complex as well as the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium at the Jalan Duta Sports Complex.

On July 25 last year, Hannah said PSM gave a special offer to all schools to use SNBJ for free for two years specifically for the organisation of sports days.