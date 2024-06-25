Over 1,700 vacancies at Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme

KUANTAN: The Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024 programme at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan here from July 5 to 7 will offer a variety of services and attractions to visitors, including over 1,700 vacancies at the Career Carnival.

Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) senior principal assistant director Mohd Faidz Sanusi said these job opportunities would be provided by more than 20 employers, giving job hunters a chance to find suitable employment under one roof.

“The MADANI Rakyat programme aims to promote and disseminate the MADANI government’s policies and initiatives, increase public understanding of government’s direction and goals, and at the same time provide job opportunities,” he said during an interview on Nasional FM today.

Additionally, more than 180 people’s touch-point services will be available at the event, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office through PACU, in strategic collaboration with the Rural and Regional Development Ministry (KKDW) and the Pahang state government.

Mohd Faidz highlighted that the Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat programme, covering Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan, would also feature services from various federal and state agencies.

A MADANI Sales programme will also be held, offering visitors special prices along with free fertiliser and seeds. It also provides a platform for those interested in learning planting techniques from the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry.

He added that various tourism packages with special offers would be available throughout the programme, as well as special packages from telecommunications companies.

“We also have Pocket Talks that discuss current issues, giving visitors the opportunity not only to understand the actual situation but also to offer suggestions and address their concerns to the right parties,” he said.

Mohd Faidz mentioned that KKDW and the state government would provide shuttle buses, restrooms, prayer rooms and nursing areas at the venue.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the Eastern Zone MADANI Rakyat programme on July 6.