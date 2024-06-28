Over 20,000 vehicles from 10,846 companies registered under SKDS in N. Sembilan

SEREMBAN: A total of 10,846 companies in Negeri Sembilan, involving 20,914 eligible vehicles, have registered under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) as of yesterday.

Muhammad Zahir Mazlan, the director of the Negeri Sembilan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), said that they organised the “MySubsidi Diesel 2.0” Open Day today to raise awareness and launch the implementation of Phase II of the SKDS 2.0 and fleet card, with an additional 14 types of land freight transportation.

He said the initiative attracted nearly 400 users or companies to obtain further information regarding the implementation of SKDS 2.0, MySubsidi Diesel applications and registrations as well as fleet card applications from the five listed oil companies.

“Besides that, the SKDS 2.0 briefing and registration counters, in collaboration with several leading oil companies, were also held to help companies in the Land Transport (Goods) sector in Peninsular Malaysia to apply more easily and smoothly.

“The KPDN is also still accepting applications for all types of transport listed in the implementation of SKDS 1.0 and 2.0, with 33 types of public and goods transport vehicles continuing to enjoy subsidised diesel through the use of fleet cards,” he said in a statement today.

He said companies that meet the eligibility criteria for subsidised diesel 2.0 can also apply online through the MySubsidi Diesel System at http://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my/.

Muhammad Zahir said any company or individual wishing to obtain more information regarding the implementation of SKDS 2.0 can contact the inquiry line at 03 8882 6769.