Over 23,000 Malaysians enter Thailand via Perlis border checkpoints

KANGAR: A total of 23,890 Malaysians were recorded exiting the country to Thailand through two border crossings in Perlis, namely the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian in conjunction with the school holidays and Malaysia Day yesterday.

Perlis immigration director Khairul Amin Talib said from Sept 12 to 15, a total of 16,491 people were recorded leaving for Thailand at Padang Besar ICQS while another 7,399 people went through the ICQS in Wang Kelian.

“The number is expected to increase until the end of the school holidays,“ he told Bernama via WhatsApp today.

Khairul Amin reminded Malaysians who want to go on holiday to the neighbouring country to ensure that their travel documents are still valid and hoped that they would be patient with congestion at the border checkpoints during this school holiday season.