Over 400,000 litres of subsidised diesel seized in Perak from 2023 to May this year - State Exco

IPOH: A total of 405,300 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM871,395 was seized in Perak from 2023 to May this year, the Perak state assembly was told today.

State Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, Consumer Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman Woo Kah Leong said that from January to May this year, 119,494 litres of diesel worth RM256,912.10 were seized.

“Meanwhile, cooking oil worth RM7,552.60 was seized from January till June this year. We can surmise that diesel has more leakages compared to cooking oil,” he said during the oral question and answer session at the state assembly sitting here today in reply to Kubu Gajah assemblyman Khalil Yahaya’s question on whether there were more leakages for subsidised diesel or subsidised cooking oil.

Woo also shared that the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) had conducted 34,680 checks in Perak, with 176 cases lodged to curb leakages of subsidised items.

He added that 22 were diesel related cases while 10 were cooking oil related cases.