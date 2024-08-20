Pahang committed to being country’s top tourism destination - Wan Rosdy

KUANTAN: Maintaining a synergistic network between Tourism Pahang and all external agencies involved in promoting tourism is crucial for increasing tourist arrivals to Pahang and boosting state income, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He emphasised the importance of continued partnership and commitment to keeping Pahang as the premier tourist destination in the country.

“Pahang offers a range of beautiful and intriguing locations for tourists, including pristine islands with white sandy beaches, mountains, lush jungles, and Cameron Highlands, one of the coldest places in Malaysia.

“We need tourism industry players, government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the media to work together in making Pahang the top tourist destination in Malaysia and globally,” he said in his speech at the Pahang Tourism Appreciation Night 2024 last night.

At the event, Wan Rosdy, who was named the Pahang Tourism Icon recently, was celebrated along with appreciation being given to tourism sector activists, government agencies, NGOs, and media partners for their efforts in promoting state tourism.

Wan Rosdy also highlighted the need to strengthen efforts to attract both domestic and international tourists through various programmes in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“Tourism significantly contributes to the income of both the country and Pahang, and these efforts must be sustained over the long term to reap the benefits,” he added.