Pahang palace refutes fake post of royal wedding involving Tengku Hassanal

KUANTAN: The Pahang palace today refuted a post on social media regarding a royal wedding invitation involving the Pahang Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and a woman as fake and has no connection to the Crown Prince or the palace.

According to a post on the Kesultanan Pahang Facebook page, the post went viral on Instagram on Sept 24 after it was uploaded by a user named Farida.1111111, containing a paper that read ‘Istiadat Perkahwinan Diraja antara Tengku Hassanal dan Cik Farida Daud’ (Royal Wedding Ceremony between Tengku Hassanal and Cik Farida Daud).

“The Pahang Palace detected the defamatory post uploaded by the individual and urged the public not to believe any statements other than those from the Pahang Palace official portal or the Kesultanan Pahang account on social media.

“Strict action may be taken against the individual or any party found to be posting defamatory content or disrupting harmony, particularly concerning the Pahang Palace,“ according to the post.