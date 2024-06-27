Pahang perhilitan nabs three Cambodian men

KUANTAN: The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) Pahang branch arrested three Cambodian men at Berkelah Forest Reserve here on Tuesday.

Its director Rozidan Md Yasin said that the Perhilitan’s Special Protected Area Response Team (SPARTA) apprehended the men, aged 50 to 60, after discovering several snares, animal parts, and equipment used for forest product extraction during a tent inspection.

“The three men have been remanded for seven days until July 1 for further investigation under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) and Wildlife Conservation Act (Amended) 2022 (Act A1646),” he said in a statement.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to safeguarding national treasures from criminal threats.

The public is urged to report wildlife-related complaints and provide information to the nearest Perhilitan Office, via the Perhilitan hotline at 1-800-88-5151, or through e-complaints on the website www.wildlife.gov.my.