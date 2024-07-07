Pahang police collect more than RM1m from traffic summons at East Zone MADANI Programme

KUANTAN: Pahang police managed to collect more than RM1 million from traffic offenders who had outstanding summonses during the three-day 2024 East Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan.

Pahang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief DSP Ahmad Ridha Hariri said the amount was collected from 2,000 visitors who attended the programme and received a 50 percent discount for selected outstanding summonses.

“Throughout the three days, the process of settlement of summons and payment progressed without any hitches,” he told Bernama, here today.

He added that police had implemented two modes of payment to avoid congestion as well as speed up the process at payment counters.

“We set up a counter for those who wished to attend and physically make payment and for those who wished to use the MyBayar PDRM application where QR code was made available to obtain a 50 percent discount,” he said.

The MADANI Rakyat Programme is organised by the Prime Minister’s Department through the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU), and also received strategic support and coordination from the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development and the Pahang state government.