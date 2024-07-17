Palm oil processing factory catches fire

KOTA BHARU: A fire broke out at a palm oil processing factory in Felda Kemahang 2, Tanah Merah last night. No casualties were reported.

A spokesman for the Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department said an emergency call was received at 11.25 pm, and a 13-member team from the Tanah Merah Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and Kemahang BBP was deployed to the scene.

“On arrival at the location, we found that 50 per cent of the factory had been razed but no victims were involved,” he said when contacted today.

“The fire was extinguished at 11.43 pm yesterday, with the help of FRT-2 machine and a (fire department) water tanker.”