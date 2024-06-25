Parents should choose registered nursery to ensure childen’s safety

KUALA LUMPUR: Parents are advised to choose a registered nursery to ensure the safety and well-being of their children.

Association of Registered Childcare Providers Malaysia (PPBM) president Anisa Ahmad said the new guidelines issued by the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) also stipulate that it is the responsibility of parents and guardians to choose a registered nursery before sending their children.

“Make sure the nursery has a valid certificate from JKM and if the child shows constant anxiety in the nursery, consider looking for another nursery.

“In Malaysia, there are 3,804 registered nurseries, while babysitters only needs to notify JKM without needing to be registered,“ she said in “Malaysia Petang Ini” programme on Bernama TV today.

Anisa also emphasised the importance of checking the mental health of caregivers as well as reminding daycare operators to monitor and support the mental well-being of their employees to ensure the safety of children.

“We also hope that parents help each other and don’t put too much pressure on the babysitters,“ she said.

She also advised parents to check out nurseries in person during the selection process and not just rely on online reviews or recommendations.