Parliament: OKU with D/DA driving license, not prohibited from having PSV E-hailing license

KUALA LUMPUR: The current policy does not prevent Persons with Disabilities (PwD) from the hearing category including speech to hold an OKU card and a Class D/DA Malaysian Driving License (LLM) to apply for a Vocational Public Service Vehicle (PSV) E-Hailing License.

In the question and answer session at Dewan Rakyat today, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said they can apply for a license with health verification from a registered medical practitioner.

He was replying to the original question by Wong Chen (PH-Subang) regarding the guidelines to allow disabled drivers with A/A1 licenses to work as e-hailing drivers and the government’s plan to change the guidelines to allow disabled drivers to obtain PSV licenses.

Regarding the permission for disabled drivers with an A/A1 license to obtain a PSV license, Hasbi said the current Public Service Vehicle Driver Licensing policy does not allow them to apply for a Vocational License for any class.

“This matter is stated under Section 30, Road Transport Act 1987 which requires an applicant to make a declaration in a prescribed form on suffering from any illness or physical disability that may cause the driving to be a cause of danger to others,“ he said.

Earlier, the Dewan Rakyat session turned anxious for a moment when Transport Minister Anthony Loke, while answering Wong’s original question, looked like he was out of breath and cleared his throat several times, before Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng asked for his duties to be taken over by Hasbi.

However, Loke was later seen stable and he continued to answer supplementary questions from Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) who wanted to know if there were certain exceptions for the disabled in the e-hailing sector.

As for the issue, Loke explained that indeed there is an exemption given but for class A/A1 applicants, it has to look at the physical disability experienced.

“Some may not be allowed at the exemption level but as in our policy, we are indeed ‘pro’ disabled drivers because we see that they are also able to contribute to the community and are able to be prudent drivers in the e-hailing service.

“For us, as long as they can prove that they are physically able to drive, we will try to give exceptions. They only need an exemption from the Ministry of Health in the registration form and we will study and try to improve the matter,“ he said.