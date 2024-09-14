PAS denies link with company suspected of exploiting children, religion

TEMERLOH: PAS has refuted that the party is related to a company that allegedly exploits children and religion following raids on 20 charity homes around Selangor and Negeri Sembilan and the arrest of 171 individuals recently.

Its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said that although some international organisations linked PAS with the company, he insisted that this is not true because no PAS member is involved.

“There is no connection with us at all, even though some international parties wrongly associate the company with us (PAS) , it is incorrect and wrong news...not a member involved and it has nothing to do with us,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after delivering a policy speech at the 70th PAS Muktamar (annual assembly) at the Al Makmur Kerdau Complex, here today.

Asked about the company ‘using’ religion to carry out their activities, Abdul Hadi said his party had handed it over to the police to carry out further investigations on the issue.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported as saying that a total of 171 individuals were arrested after 20 charity homes around Selangor and Negeri Sembilan were raided to help investigate a case against a company under Op Global.

Razarudin reportedly said a total of 402 people comprising 201 males and 201 females aged between one to 17 were rescued and placed at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre.