PDRM wants to share expertise with other enforcement agencies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) intends to share its expertise with other enforcement agencies through various courses in the future.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, stated that to achieve this goal, PDRM plans to enhance the skills of instructors at its academies, ensuring that they hold at least a bachelor’s degree.

“We invite agencies to participate in courses where police have specific expertise, similar to the symposium held today.

“Instructors will be managed with flexible promotions, for example, those joining as ASPs may be promoted to DSP within two to three years, based on their qualifications and expertise,” he said during the opening of the 5th National Forensic Science Symposium for Law Enforcement (NAFSLE) 2024 at the PDRM Academy today.

Also present were Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, and Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

Currently, PDRM operates two academies, one in Kuala Lumpur and another in Kuala Kubu Baharu, Selangor.

The three-day symposium is being attended by 300 participants, including senior PDRM officers, legal practitioners, and experts from various law enforcement departments and agencies nationwide.

Razarudin highlighted that PDRM is making improvements through technological innovations, such as DNA testing and digital analysis, to enhance the credibility of evidence in court and expedite investigations.

“By utilising 3D scanning and DNA profiling, evidence analysis becomes more precise, producing investigation reports that are difficult to challenge or dispute. These technological advancements contribute to strengthening justice and increasing public trust in the existing legal system,“ he said.