Penang police arrest five men, seize methamphetamine worth over RM1m

GEORGETOWN: The Penang police busted an international drug syndicate with the arrest of five men and the seizure of methamphetamine worth RM1.037 million in three raids around the state on Tuesday and Thursday.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the five, four foreigners and one local, 23 to 40, were members of an international drug syndicate masterminded by a foreigner.

“The police seized 30 packs of methamphatamine weighing 31.410 kilogrammes worth RM1.037 million labelled as Chinese tea after inspecting the car owned by the five men,” he said in a statement today, adding that the syndicate was active in Penang and Kedah since January and trafficked drugs obtained locally for overseas markets.

The police also seized two cars and a motorcycle worth RM26,500 as well as RM4,000 in cash, he said.

He added that the suspects, who tested negative for drugs, did not possess any prior criminal records and have been remanded for seven days till Aug 27 under Section 38B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.