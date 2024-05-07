Perak immigration deports 63 illegal immigrants

IPOH: The Immigration Department deported 63 illegal immigrants, who had been held at its depot in Langkap, to their respective countries yesterday.

Perak Immigration director Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik said the illegals comprised 42 men and 21 women aged between 18 and 50.

He said all of them were deported via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport after they had completed serving their sentences.

Meor Hezbullah said the illegal immigrants had committed various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963 and were deported to their countries of origin under the same law and regulations.

“All illegal immigrants who have been deported to their countries of origin have also been blacklisted to prevent them from re-entering the country,” he said.