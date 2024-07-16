Perak KPDN seizes 63 illegal LPG cylinders, detains owner

IPOH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 63 cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) valued at RM5,139.60 suspected to have been stored illegally in Tanjong Malim yesterday.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail, in a statement today, said the successful operation was the result of intelligence gathered by enforcement officers from the Tapah branch, who closely monitored the area for several days.

He said the premises served as a storage facility for retail goods but had no licence or permit to store controlled goods.

“A local man in his 50s, suspected to be the business owner, has been detained for further investigation,” he said.

Kamalludin said the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for alleged possession and storage of scheduled controlled items without written permission from authorities.

Further investigations will also be conducted into the wholesale company for allegedly selling controlled goods to unlicensed individuals.