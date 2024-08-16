Perak police nab 11 individuals over job scams

IPOH: Perak police have resolved 130 cases of non-existent job scams across the country, following the arrest of 11 individuals during a special operation, codenamed ‘Calling Centre’, conducted on Aug 14, targeting two residential premises in Taiping.

State police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said seven men and four women, aged 21 to 26, were arrested. The police also seized five vehicles and various other equipment suspected of being used to carry out the activity, estimated to be worth RM500,000.

He said the raid was carried out at about 1.30 pm, with the help of a social media analyst from the state Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID).

“Apart from five vehicles, the police also seized, among other things, seven units of laptop computers, one unit of iPad, one set of computers, 35 units of mobile phones and 98 bank cards,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said the syndicate was also believed to have started to move actively for the past two weeks, targeting victims among Malaysians and Singaporeans.

Azizi said that all arrested individuals will be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. If found guilty, they face a minimum prison sentence of one year, along with potential whipping and fines.

He also urged the public to be cautious of job offers promising quick and substantial rewards, as complaints related to such scams are frequent, and often involve elderly individuals.

“We advise the public not to click on unknown URLs or links, and to avoid downloading applications from unfamiliar sources. Additionally, do not make any payments to unknown parties, to prevent falling victim to such fraudulent activities,” he said.