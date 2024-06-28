Perlis customs seize cannabis worth over RM262,000

KANGAR: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) managed to seize 84.67 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis with an estimated value of RM262,477 in a raid at a coastal area of Kampung Pulau, Simpang Empat near Arau, Perlis on June 24.

Perlis Customs director Ismail Hashim said a team from the Kuala Perlis Customs Marine Enforcement Branch conducted the raid at 7.30 am and found two packages containing cannabis.

“The team staked out the area but no one came to retrieve the packages, so no arrests were made.

“A detailed inspection of the packages revealed there were 80 compressed pieces of drugs suspected to be cannabis,” he said at a media conference here today.

In a separate development Ismail said that his department detained a Malaysian woman, 47, for failing to declare Malaysian currency above USD10,000 at 2.40 pm, June 24 at the Import Lane of the Passenger Inspection Special Unit, at the Padang Besar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex.

“An officer on duty checked the bag the woman was carrying after it passed the scanner machine and discovered Malaysian currency over USD10,000,” he said, and further checks of the bag revealed Malaysian currency in various denominations totalling RM65,160.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 28B of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, he added.