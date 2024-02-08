Perlis Customs seize four cars worth over RM1.6 million

KANGAR: The Perlis branch of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized four cars, including a luxury model, with an estimated worth of RM1,625,000, believed to have not obtained custom clearance and had violated the not more than 90 days (allowance) in the Peninsula for cars registered in the duty-free island of Langkawi.

Its director, Ismail Hashim said the cars were seized in separate raids between June and July this year in Kangar and Kuala Perlis, involving a tax of RM2,239,475.

“The seized vehicles were two Honda City cars and a Nissan Sylphy as well as a Bentley Bentayga Speed (luxury car). One of the Honda City cars and the Nissan Sylphy, with Thai registration numbers, were found to have expired International Circulation Permits (ICP).

“The other Honda City and the luxury car, which had been registered in the duty-free island (Langkawi), were found to have exceeded 90 days in the Peninsula,” he said in a press conference at the state customs complex here today.

Meanwhile, he said Customs also confiscated various types of liquor, amounting to 37.38 litres and estimated to be worth RM11,380.14, for not having customs clearance during an inspection of a Toyota Camry car in Kuala Perlis on July 15.

“Additionally, Customs also confiscated unclaimed retail products, namely green milk tea, Thai milk tea milk, coconut sugar, and fresh food loaded in an Isuzu ELF type lorry. The goods weighed 1,216 kilogrammes (kg), estimated to be worth RM18,320 and involved a tax amounting to RM1,832 on July 1,“ he said.

In the meantime, Ismail said Customs also seized 116 kg of subsidised cooking oil packets believed to be smuggled to Cambodia for sale after an inspection of a Toyota Corolla Altis car, bearing a Thai registration number, at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Padang Besar on July 24.

“The results of the inspection found that there were several packages of cooking oil of various brands hidden in luggage bags and paint tins in the vehicle. All of the cooking oil packets were labelled ‘cooking oil for domestic use in the country only’,“ he added.