Perlis JKM completes 57 storm damage investigations, approves RM47,810 in aid

KANGAR: The Perlis Social Welfare Department (JKM) has completed investigations into 57 cases of house damage caused by a storm in the state, approving a total of RM47,810 in aid.

Perlis JKM Director Ku Chik Ku Mat Esa said the department received 83 cases during the storm, which occurred between Sept 14 and 16, and 26 cases are still under investigation.

“To date, investigations for 57 cases have been completed and approvals have been granted. All of these cases are currently in the payment process,“ he said in a statement today.

Ku Chik urged storm victims to promptly file police reports and contact JKM officers to expedite the assessment and aid distribution process. JKM provides a maximum of RM5,000 in assistance for home repairs.

“We aim to conduct assessments as quickly as possible so that aid can be distributed without delay, as we understand how crucial it is to ease the burden of those affected,“ he added.