Perlis Regent outlines three steps to improve cooperative movement

KANGAR: The Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, today outlined three steps as recommendations to further improve the cooperative movement in the state.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra said the first step is for the state government to consider providing cooperative development initiatives in the upcoming annual state budget allocation to strengthen the sector in Perlis.

“The second step is for the Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP) and its agencies, through the Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM), Cooperative Institute of Malaysia (IKMa), and Malaysian National Cooperative Movement (ANGKASA), to continue providing facilities and channelling assistance to the national cooperative movement.

“These include financing facilities, aid grants, product development, market access, international network connections, and human capital training, especially for the people of Perlis,“ he said when launching the National Cooperative Month (BKK) and National Cooperative Day (HKN) 2024 here.

Also present were Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and Deputy Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan.

His Royal Highness said the third step is for the community to fully utilise the opportunities and advantages of cooperatives to improve and enhance their standard of living.

“Each individual’s involvement in cooperative activities can increase income and improve the socioeconomic conditions of the local community and its surroundings,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra advised cooperative leaders to always ensure that cooperatives have good governance and are managed with full integrity to increase public confidence in them.