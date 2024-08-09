PETRA-Johor collaboration to secure water, energy supplies for investors - DPM Fadillah

KLUANG: The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (PETRA) will work closely with the Johor government to ensure a reliable supply of water and energy for investors in the state.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said this initiative supports the expansion of data centres in Johor and the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“I commend the Johor government for its proactive measures to prevent future water supply issues. Johor is a prime location for investment, particularly with the JS-SEZ and data centres.

“PETRA will collaborate with the Johor government to guarantee that investors have the necessary water and energy resources, including renewable energy,” he told a press conference following his visit to the Kahang water treatment plant during a working trip to Kluang district today.

He said this partnership will ensure both water and energy security while also promoting environmental sustainability.

Meanwhile, Fadillah added that the Kahang Water Treatment Plant, with a capacity of 40 million litres per day, which costs RM149 million, is expected to end supply disruptions in Kluang and surrounding areas. Its first operational period will run from April 1, 2024, to Dec 31, 2027.

“This plant will benefit 21,500 user accounts, supplying water to approximately 86,000 people in areas such as Felda Bukit Permai, Renggam, Layang-Layang, and Gugusan Murni Jaya.

“This visit reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening essential infrastructure, both in providing clean water supply and ensuring sufficient electricity,“ he said.

On Aug 15, Johor Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs, and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han, said that the state government will introduce new requirements for data centre developments, focusing on recycled water usage, rainwater harvesting, and the latest technology.

Lee added that this measure aims to prevent the water and electricity supply to data centres from impacting domestic consumption in the state, as data centres in Johor are expected to experience rapid growth until 2028.