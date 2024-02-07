PH’S Joohari can lead Sungai Bakap to progress - Zambry

NIBONG TEBAL: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Saturday’s Sungai Bakap by-election, Dr Joohari Ariffin, has strong leadership qualities capable of driving the state constituency towards significant progress.

Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said Joohari’s commitment during the campaign has demonstrated his leadership qualities and his genuine concern for the constituents.

“Most importantly, the commitment shown by this candidate in addressing the fundamental and primary issues within the Sungai Bakap constituency is commendable.

“Cikgu Joohari has presented his manifesto and his pledges are well thought out, and not random,” he said when met after a Unity Ceramah in Taman Seruling here last night.

Joohari, who is also the former director of the Northern Branch of the Aminuddin Baki Institute, outlined four main pillars in manifesto for the by-election, represented by the acronym P.A.D.U., which stands for Prasarana dan Progresif (Infrastructure and Progressive); Akhlak, Akademik Anak Muda (Morality and Youth Academics); Damai (Peace); and Untuk Semua (For All).

Zambry, who is also Higher Education Minister, expressed confidence that the voters of Sungai Bakap would choose Joohari as their representative based on his strengths and PH’s prudent campaign approach.

“I am confident that Cikgu Joohari’s campaign approach, which refrains from spreading slander, insulting others or speaking ill of anyone, but rather focuses on explaining his commitment to addressing issues, will resonate with the voters. Moreover, as a local, his commitment is even stronger.

“Certainly, voters here will consider who their local candidate is. Even though the other side also presents a local candidate, our candidate has a strong background and represents the government, which will be an advantage,” he said.

The by-election is a straight fight between Joohari and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.