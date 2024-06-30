‘Pilih Karnival PKNS’ platform to engage public, showcase property products

SHAH ALAM: The ‘Pilih Karnival PKNS’, held over two days starting yesterday, serves as a platform for the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) to engage the public through various activities while showcasing their products.

PKNS deputy chief executive officer (development) Md Kamarzan Md Rais said that besides offering family entertainment, the event held at Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam aimed to increase public awareness about PKNS property products.

He said PKNS introduced and promoted three projects launched this year, namely the Antara Gapi housing project in Serendah, the Green Industrial Park (GRIP) project and the Puteri Ariana 2 housing project, all located in Kota Puteri, Rawang.

“We are also introducing our fourth project, the Aludra project featuring 218 units in Selangor Cyber Valley (SCV) in Cyberjaya, slated to launch this July with prices starting from RM555,000.

“The first 10 buyers who complete a home purchase form during the two-day carnival will receive RM2,000 worth of Samsung electrical goods vouchers,” he told reporters after the carnival’s opening ceremony last night.

Md Kamarzan said PKNS is hoping to boost sales of their products in line with the development of property projects worth over RM1 billion this year.

He also mentioned that PKNS plans to introduce 12 products this year, three of which have been previously introduced.

Regarding the carnival, he said activities such as a five-kilometre run and performances by popular artistes, including Tomok, Amir Masdi, Amir Jahari and Pretty Ugly, were held yesterday to enliven the programme.

“There are also food stalls, food trucks, a petting zoo, bouncing castle, face painting, hot air balloons, zumba, automotive exhibitions and lucky draws,” he said.

The carnival is scheduled to be held in four areas, with Kota Puteri up next on July 27 and 28, Antara Gapi on Aug 24 and 25, and SCV on Sept 28 and 29.

Those interested can visit www.pkns.gov.my for more information about PKNS property projects.