PM Anwar attends ‘Hadji Murat’ theatre premiere

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attended the premiere of the ‘Hadji Murat’ theatre at Balai Budaya Tun Syed Nasir, Wisma Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) here tonight.

The theatrical production based on the final work of the renowned Russian literary figure Leo Tolstoy, was also attended by the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and their three grandchildren.

Also present were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh, and National Laureate Datuk Dr Anwar Ridhwan.

The work was derived from Tolstoy’s short novel, translated into Malay by orientalist Dr Victor Pogadaev and edited by National Laureate Datuk Dr Anwar Ridhwan before its publication by DBP in 2001.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said the novel was considered one of the most beautiful and best storytelling works in the world, and needed to be more widely promoted.

“I still don’t understand why this is not widely promoted in the Western world. We don’t have to wait for them, let us spread the benefits of this struggle and this extraordinary literary work,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Anwar said the play’s script was completed 23 years ago and was able to be staged in conjunction with the 68th Anniversary of DBP.

“The work tonight feels powerful because the novel contains extraordinary thoughts about struggle and sacrifice, the powerful and the subjugated, containing emotions that touch the heart,“ he said, thanking everyone who contributed to the success of the drama.

The work, which explores the theme of jihad and national struggle, is based on a true story that occurred in 1851, involving a Chechen fighter named Hadji Murat who formed an alliance with Russia, which he once opposed, to seek revenge against a foe.

The novella, which tells the story of the Russian empire’s conquest of the Muslim population in Dagestan, North Caucasus, was often referred to by the Prime Minister when he taught in the United States, at a time when many were discussing Islamophobia and terrorism post-Sept 11.

The Hadji Murat theatre, directed by A Wahab Hamzah and managed by Badan Budaya DBP, will be staged from tonight until June 29. The production features around 100 actors, including well-known theatre personalities such as Che Kem, Dr Rusdeen Suboh, and Ard Omar.