PM Anwar congratulates Modi on historic third term victory

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning a historic third consecutive term in office.

In his Facebook post, Anwar lauded the successful exercise of democracy in India, noting the participation of over 642 million voters since April 19.

“Prime Minister Modi has overseen a historic reconfiguration of the Indian economy, one that promises a better life for India’s citizenry as well as the region at large,“ said the Prime Minister.

He also expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Prime Minister Modi to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and India.

“I look forward to working closely with him as we forge a new era of relations between Malaysia and India,“ said Anwar.

Yesterday’s declaration of election victory by Modi marks his third consecutive term, a historic feat, as he becomes the first Indian prime minister in over 60 years to achieve this.