PM Anwar extends congratulations to Sultan of Brunei on his birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his congratulations to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the occasion of His Majesty’s 78th birthday today.

In a Facebook post accompanied by a photo with the Sultan of Brunei, he conveyed his prayers for His Majesty’s steadfastness in governing Brunei Darussalam.

Anwar also expressed his hope in the same message that the relationship and cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei would continue to strengthen.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah was born on July 15, 1946, in Bandar Brunei (now Bandar Seri Begawan) and ascended as the 29th Sultan of Brunei in 1967.