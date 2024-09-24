PM Anwar extends special cash aid to 202 families affected by Penang floods

BUTTERWORTH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended a special aid of RM500 each to 202 heads of households (KIR) affected by the floods in Penang last week.

The contribution was presented by his senior political secretary, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, at a ceremony at Dewan Besar Sungai Dua here today.

Shamsul Iskandar said that in addition, the 202 families, who were registered with temporary relief centres (PPS), particularly from Seberang Perai Selatan, Seberang Perai Utara and Seberang Perai Tengah, will also receive RM1,000 each from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

“Therefore, each affected family will receive RM1,500, which shows that the Prime Minister and the government are deeply concerned and sympathetic towards those affected by the flood disaster. Together, we will recover and rise again.

“Hopefully, this contribution will help ease their burden in repairing the damage caused by the floods,“ he told reporters after distributing the aid at the event, which was also attended by state Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim.

A total of 11 PPS were opened from Sept 17 to 21 following the floods, accommodating 760 people from 202 families. All of them returned to their homes last Saturday.

Meanwhile, one of the affected residents, Mohd Azhari Yaacob, 57, from Kampung Lahar Yooi, expressed his gratitude for the assistance provided by the Prime Minister and NADMA for helping to alleviate their burden.

“My area frequently floods, and I have suffered losses of around RM15,000. Moreover, PMX (the 10th Prime Minister) is very familiar with our area, but I did not expect to receive direct assistance from the PM,“ he said.

For Hamid Hashim, 69, the aid received today will help reduce the burden and challenges following last week’s floods, which caused significant damage to his home.

“The water rose to knee level, and much of the furniture has been damaged, so I will use the money to buy new furniture. I thank the Prime Minister and the government,“ he said.

Mary Nathan, 65, from Kampung Stesen, Nibong Tebal, also expressed her happiness in receiving the RM1,500 aid, especially with Deepavali approaching next month, as several pieces of furniture in her home were destroyed by the floods.

Mary, who is also a person with disabilities, said she currently sleeps on a chair as her bed was washed away by the floodwaters. She plans to buy a new bed and wardrobe using the aid she received today.