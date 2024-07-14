PM Anwar launches KedaiFGV.com at Hari Peneroka Felda 2024

SERDANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has launched FGV Holdings Bhd’s KedaiFGV.com, an online platform aimed at delivering high-quality local produce to Malaysians.

It serves as a cornerstone of FGV’s commitment to ensuring a stable, secure supply of high-quality and nutritious food products at affordable prices for the nation.

The initiative also aligns with FGV’s vision of delivering sustainable foods and agriproducts to the world.

This one-stop online marketplace offers a comprehensive selection of trusted FGV food brands, including Saji, Adela, Seri Pelangi, Gula Prai, Ladang’57, and Bright Cow.

The official launch of the KedaiFGV.com was held at Festival FGV in conjunction with Hari Peneroka FELDA 2024 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) here today.

KedaiFGV.com features specially curated food baskets and bundles at special promotional prices, providing additional savings opportunities for its customers.

“KedaiFGV.com marks a turning point for FGV. As a national food security company, we are embracing innovation to empower Malaysians with convenient access to high-quality, locally sourced food.

“This not only enhances customer satisfaction but also strengthens our nation’s food security,” said FGV Group chief executive officer Datuk Nazrul Mansor in a statement.

He also said that KedaiFGV.com is the first step in a long-term vision, paving the way for physical stores and sustainable agricultural practices that would ensure a secure and prosperous food future for generations to come.

Projecting significant revenue contributions this year, KedaiFGV.com is poised to become a major force in Malaysia’s food security landscape, Nazrul said.