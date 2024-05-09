PM Anwar quashes talk about the return of GST

VLADIVOSTOK: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that the government has never discussed the return of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as an alternative to subsidy cuts.

At a press conference here, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said discussions are focused on budget strategies and ways to increase the government’s revenue as it is determined to alleviate the issue on rising cost.

“Nothing specific (on GST) has been discussed. A country cannot be governed based on rumours,” he quipped when responding to questions on a report by a foreign news agency recently.

Bloomberg recently reported that Malaysia is weighing the return of a broad-based consumption tax instead of implementing subsidy cuts for a commonly used gasoline as the government seeks to bolster its finances, quoting “people familiar with the matter.”

Anwar is in Vladivostok to participate in the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). His two-day working visit to the largest seaport city in Russia’s far east region ends today.