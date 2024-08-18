PM Anwar receives courtesy call from Brunei Crown Prince

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from Brunei Crown Prince Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah at the Seri Perdana Complex here.

The Crown Prince, who is also Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, arrived in Malaysia yesterday to begin his five-day official visit from Aug 17 to 21.

Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah and his wife, Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah, arrived at Seri Perdana at 11.25 am, where they were greeted by Anwar and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abd Halim.

Anwar and Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah then held a closed-door meeting to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The visit further strengthens the special and friendly relationship between Malaysia and Brunei, which is based on common heritage, culture and people-to-people ties especially as the two countries celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

In 2023, Brunei was Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner among the ASEAN Member States, with total trade amounting to US$2.04 billion (RM9.31 billion).