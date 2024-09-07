PM Anwar receives courtesy call from Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov, who was on a day official visit to Malaysia.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said the meeting held at Anwar’s office in the Parliament building was to discuss follow-up actions from the Prime Minister’s visit to Uzbekistan in May this year, including the need to increase trade between the two nations.

“During the meeting, the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saidov also discussed strengthening bilateral collaboration, particularly on higher education, oil and gas, the health sector, the tourism industry, Halal industry, as well as multilaterally between ASEAN and Uzbekistan,” it said.

Anwar also reiterated his invitation to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to undertake an official visit to Malaysia soon, according to the statement.