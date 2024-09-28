PM Anwar’s heartwarming call to flood victim Uya

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made a heartfelt video call today to a young girl named Uya, who along with her family, endured devastating floods in Kedah recently.

In a 90-second video shared on Anwar’s official Facebook page tonight, the Prime Minister connected warmly with Uya, offering words of encouragement and support.

“I pray that Uya and her family are granted strength by Allah SWT during this challenging time. If the opportunity arises, I will visit Kedah again and meet Uya, Insya-Allah,” he said in the post.

Before wrapping up their conversation, Uya thanked the Prime Minister for the call and displayed a heartwarming ‘mini love’ symbol.

During the floods, Uya and her family were sheltered at the temporary evacuation centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Aman in Alor Setar.

Earlier, a video shared on the TikTok account @husnanawwarloksin featured Uya expressing her wish for the Prime Minister to visit her at the shelter.

On Sept 21, Anwar visited three relief centres housing flood victims in Alor Setar.

The Prime Minister also announced an allocation of RM13 million for post-flood assistance in Kedah, which will fund donations, clean-up efforts and repairs to damaged infrastructure.