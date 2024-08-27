PM Anwar’s visit holds immense significance in strengthening Malaysia-Brunei ties

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s two-day visit to Brunei in conjunction with the 25th Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders’ Consultation which ended yesterday, hold immense significance in the effort to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the visit, Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Anwar also affirmed their commitment to increase cooperation in various fields, especially tourism, education, investment, literature, technology, and the military.

At a press conference before returning to Kuala Lumpur yesterday, Anwar said the new approach to the relationship between the two countries was based on two aspects - to improve cooperation in any possible area, and to have direct relationships based on the decision of the Federal government.

He said Brunei’s direct relationship with Malaysia’s two neighbouring states, namely Sabah and Sarawak, is seen as practical because they share the same borders, which could empower various sectors, especially transport and tourism, and further benefit the economies of both countries.

As such, Anwar also expressed his appreciation for the cooperation given by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Brunei, saying that this reflects the long-standing close relationship between the two countries.

Anwar also expressed gratitude for his close relationship with the Sultan, which had given a meaningful impact on Malaysia-Brunei diplomatic relations.

In fact, Anwar said he was deeply touched when Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah consented to make a surprise visit to Kuala Lumpur in November 2022, just a few days after he was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister on Nov 22.

The 25th Annual Leaders’ Consultation at Istana Nurul Iman here saw three bilateral documents signed between the two countries.

According to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, the first document was a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the First Phase of land boundary demarcation between Malaysia and Brunei.

The second document was an MoU involving the transport sector for aviation cooperation between Brunei, Sabah, and Sarawak, which is expected to boost the tourism industry in the region, and the third document was an Exchange of Notes involving maritime access between Malaysia and Brunei, with both countries agreeing to establish an ad-hoc committee to coordinate the matter.

Meanwhile, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the enhanced cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei, achieved through the consultation, was viewed as mutually beneficial for both nations.

He said that the consultation enabled both countries to continue and enhance their extensive cooperation, significantly benefiting the relationship between Sabah and Brunei.

Apart from Mohamad and Hajiji, the Malaysian delegation also included Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Minister of Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, and Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Brunei.