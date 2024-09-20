PM Anwar to check on Kedah flood situation tomorrow - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will head to Kedah tomorrow to check on the latest flood situation in the state, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The National Disaster Management Committee chairman also said that personnel from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) as well as relevant departments and agencies had been mobilised to the state’s temporary relief centres.

“The Prime Minister will go to Kedah tomorrow. Although Kedah is governed by others (opposition), we still care about the people.

“We have sent (personnel), not just NADMA personnel but we are also coordinating this operation with other departments and agencies. Earlier, NADMA director-general (Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus) briefed me on the need to have his men at the relief centres,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this when met by reporters at the MARA Automotive Ecosystem programme at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here today.

The number of flood victims in Kedah rose to 6,588 people as of 2 pm compared with 6,087 people at 8 am today.

On the three-day MARA Automotive Ecosystem programme, which began today, Ahmad Zahid said Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) had spent RM100 million in grants and loans to entrepreneurs in the automotive field.

He said the programme involved 4,000 entrepreneurs from the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) from MARA institutions like Giat Mara, Institut Kemahiran Mara and Universiti Kuala Lumpur.

“This shows that, over the past few decades, MARA’s determination has produced results and we hope it will be continued,” he said.