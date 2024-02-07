PM Anwar urges strategic shift for tourism sector

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia requires a shift in targets, strategies and initiatives for the tourism sector, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In this regard, he said the framework, incentives and infrastructure development set by the government must be met with private sector investment, as they play a crucial role in designing tourism products and providing quality human resources.

This was among the key points of the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) Meeting No. 5 of 2024, which he chaired today, with a deep focus and discussion on the tourism and public transport sectors.

“Also discussed was the aspect of enhancing the quality of existing public transport services, including improving connectivity to urban rail stations.

“I believe that improving the country’s public transport ecosystem must be aligned with understanding the current shortcomings and taking corrective measures,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.